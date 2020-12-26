Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kunlun Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of KLYCY opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kunlun Energy has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kunlun Energy (KLYCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.