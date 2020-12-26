Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.34 ($55.69).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHIA. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

