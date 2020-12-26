Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.