Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38. Komatsu has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.27.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

