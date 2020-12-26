Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 606,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 921,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,605. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

