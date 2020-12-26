Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

