KeyCorp Increases Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target to $35.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $840.35 million, a P/E ratio of 281.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $194,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.