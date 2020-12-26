Kemacoin Hits Market Cap of $34,592.54 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 96.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $34,592.54 and $51.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00139996 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004043 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

