KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $78.88 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $1.34 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $78.88 or 0.00295829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00126704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00192315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00618129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00327884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00088507 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

