Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 147,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

