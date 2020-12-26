Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $9.66 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $60.70 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00274100 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 113,815,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

