KARMA Price Down 71.2% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 162.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $949,091.42 and $7.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded 71.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00092030 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.