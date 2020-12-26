KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $588.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.57 million and the lowest is $564.52 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $671.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

KAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. 264,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,985. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,927,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 349,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

