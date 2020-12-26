K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

KNTNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from $8.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,393. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

