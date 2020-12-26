K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.69

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.69 and traded as high as $37.61. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) shares last traded at $37.51, with a volume of 15,623 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Get K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.72. The firm has a market cap of C$397.70 million and a P/E ratio of 104.18.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.0026217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.