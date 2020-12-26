Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $43.62. 9,981,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 7,892,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. ValuEngine downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.