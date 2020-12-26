JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $617.37

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.37 and traded as high as $636.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 3,251 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 613.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £276.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

