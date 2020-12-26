JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Spero Therapeutics worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $21.97 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $597.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,033,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,891. 17.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

