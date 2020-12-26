JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

