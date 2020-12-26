JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,997 Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period.

Shares of BEDU opened at $5.84 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $723.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEDU. BidaskClub cut Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

