JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

JPM opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

