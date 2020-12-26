JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $6.49 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

