Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $169.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The recent trend in earnings estimates revisions for the current year also indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s diverse range of products and service offerings, along with its strategic investments, gives it a strong footing. Property & Facility Management business continues to benefit from its global platform’s strength and evolving outsourcing needs. Also, it continues to benefit from cost-mitigation moves, including government relief programs. Though the pandemic had an adverse impact on transactional-based service lines, there has now been improvement in pipelines in both leasing and capital markets. With a decent balance-sheet strength and focused investment strategy, it is poised to gain from market consolidations.”

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $153.76 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

