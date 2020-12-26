Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JMPLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

