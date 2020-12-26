John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $138.70

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.70 and traded as high as $274.50. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $254.50, with a volume of 393,109 shares.

MNZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £214.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.24.

In other news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £178,000 ($232,558.14). Also, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

About John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

