Jobchain (JOB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $403.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.97 million and $403.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.00658596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00160592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00351968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00096045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00058978 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,753,744,855 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

