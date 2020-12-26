JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BOCOM International upgraded JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CICC Research lowered JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

