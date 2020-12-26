Jewel Hits Market Capitalization of $10.91 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Jewel has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $10.91 million and $345.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

