Jarvis+ Market Cap Achieves $228,071.27 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $228,071.27 and approximately $21,502.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00134395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00665205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00163662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00350980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00095892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059711 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

