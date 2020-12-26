Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,213 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 113.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

