Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,505 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 678,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 226,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,139 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 191,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 290,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 167,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.