Jane Street Group LLC Invests $174,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,997,000 after buying an additional 197,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

