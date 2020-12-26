Jane Street Group LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

