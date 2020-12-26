Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,644 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000.

NYSE:BIT opened at $17.05 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

