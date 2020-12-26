IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $106.51

IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and traded as high as $107.00. IXICO plc (IXI.L) shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 86,953 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £48.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.81.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

