Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

