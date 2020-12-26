iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,226.29

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,226.29 and traded as high as $1,272.60. iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) shares last traded at $1,268.44, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,230.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,208.28.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.