iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.32. 1,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) by 2,070.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.46% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

