iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EMHY opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

