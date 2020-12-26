iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.02 Million

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post $485.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.26 million. iRobot reported sales of $426.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $1,508,936 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 9.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 65.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 143.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $545,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,980. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

