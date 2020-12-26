iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IRTC. TheStreet upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.77.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,169 shares of company stock worth $17,719,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

