Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $11,596,945.75 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Jason W. Myers sold 224,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $11,596,945.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,574,147.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $47.07 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

