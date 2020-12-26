Investors Buy High Volume of Nevro Call Options (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 327% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock worth $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 150,653 shares during the period.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.