Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 469 call options on the company. This is an increase of 753% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 218.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $906.63 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $889.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.