Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $10.50. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 100,715 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 52,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $499,158.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 725,143 shares of company stock worth $6,861,318.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.