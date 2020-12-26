Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 4,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.