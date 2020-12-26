Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. 225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

