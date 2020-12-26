Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

IVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Intevac in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.