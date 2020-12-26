International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 59,775 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

