International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 332500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley and Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation has a strategic alliance with SIMMONS EDECO to pursue oil and gas opportunities in the Mexican market primarily focused on upstream oil and gas, as well as midstream and service contract opportunities.

